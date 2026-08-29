Phil Mafah Falling Out of Roster Spot?
Phil Mafah could be on the outside looking in to make the Cowboys' final 53-man roster. The Cowboys drafted him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Teams around the league will have to shrink their roster from 90 players to 53 players on Sunday in order to be ready for Week 1. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted Mafah got the majority of the running back work during the preseason finale Friday night. This signaled Mafah had one last shot to prove to the coaching staff that he should win a spot on the Cowboys' final roster. Mafah has been battling Jaydon Blue and Malik Davis all summer for the backup running back role behind starter Javonte Williams. After stiff competition, Mafah could be the odd man out of the running back room.
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris