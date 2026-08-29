Aug 29, 2026, 4:42 PM ET
The Seattle Seahawks have officially signed cornerback Terrion Arnold, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former first-round pick was released by the Detroit Lions late in June after he was arrested and faced eight felony charges, including robbery and kidnapping. Arnold will now be placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which means he will be unable to practice or play with the team. As a result, Arnold is not expected to be part of the Seahawks' 53-man roster when the team has to drop to that number on Sunday. If Arnold gets to play, it would be a major addition to the reigning Super Bowl Champions' defensive secondary and create one of the best cornerback duos in the league alongside Devon Witherspoon. It would allow Mike Macdonald to get more creative on defense and make it a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators to scheme receivers open.--Wyatt McClintockSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport