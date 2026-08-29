Eagles Plan to Release Running Back Carson Steele
Carson Steele, Jordan Schultz reported on Saturday. Steele had eight carries for 24 yards and added eight catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the air in Philadelphia's 30-13 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. The 23-year-old emerged as an intriguing pass-catcher out of the backfield in preseason play, but remained a long shot to make the Eagles' 53-man roster with running backs Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley all ahead of him on the depth chart. The former UCLA product logged 56 carries for 183 yards and no touchdowns during his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, then spent the entire 2025 season on the Chiefs' practice squad before being signed by the Eagles in January 2026. While he had an interesting training camp, Steele is not a roster-worthy asset in fantasy since he didn't make the Eagles' final cut.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz