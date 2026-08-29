Running Back Corey Kiner Traded to Patriots
Corey Kiner to the New England Patriots on Saturday in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Kiner, 24, logged significant playing time for the Cardinals in preseason play, with James Conner (ankle) working his way back from a season-ending injury and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) nursing a preseason sprain. He now joins a Patriots running back room that is thin behind Rhamondre Stevenson, with TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) injured in a preseason practice and Terrell Jennings (undisclosed) placed on injured reserve. However, Kiner's role at RB3 will likely be minimal if Henderson is healthy enough to play in Week 1. Kiner doesn't hold significant fantasy value for redraft leagues at this time, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on the health of the Patriots' backfield leading up to their drafts.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter