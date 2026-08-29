Jordan Addison a Sleeper to Target in Redraft Leagues
Jordan Addison is currently being slept on in fantasy drafts with a valuable ADP outside of the top 40 receivers on most sites. The former Biletnikoff Award winner posted career lows across the board due to a three-game suspension and poor quarterback play last season. This year, Addison could get back on track and be fantasy-relevant again with Kyler Murray named the starter. Murray is a functional NFL quarterback who can keep an offense on schedule and, at times, raise the floor of the playmakers around him. Additionally, Addison and Murray have been working together all offseason to build chemistry and a connection on the field. If they can connect on the field, Addison can return to being a WR2 for managers like he was during his first two seasons in the league.
Source: Underdog
Source: Underdog