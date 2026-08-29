Kimani Vidal Viewed as a Better Pass Protector Over Omarion Hampton
Kimani Vidal is probably the best pass protector in the Los Angeles Chargers backfield. Omarion Hampton still has to prove he is the better pass blocker until he takes that title away from Vidal. The Chargers running back room remains one of the most monitored situations by fantasy managers heading into draft weekend. The team is expected to roster Hampton, Vidal, and Keaton Mitchell (knee) this season. All three backs offer fantasy appeal and will have a role in the Chargers' offense under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel has said all three backs will be used and he will use a "hot hand" approach. With three backs fighting for snaps, Vidal could find his way onto the field on obvious passing downs if he is viewed as the best pass protector out of the three. If this happens, Vidal could be fantasy relevant this season outside of being a handcuff to Hampton.
Source: Bolt Beat - Alexander Insdorf
Source: Bolt Beat - Alexander Insdorf