Keenan Allen Will Play in Week 1
Keenan Allen will play in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Jake Arthur of Locked on Colts. "Good people make mistakes. He's a tremendous human being. Give him some grace, and he'll work through the process of the legal system," Ballard said. When asked about potential discipline/availability for Allen, Ballard said, "We should be good." It looks like the NFL will not suspend Allen after being charged with DUI on Sunday. The 34-year-old's role in the Colts' offense to open the 2026 campaign will depend on whether fellow wideout Alec Pierce (ankle) is active after he missed all of the preseason and most of training camp this summer. Allen was brought on board as WR insurance in case Pierce is not up to full speed to begin the season. The six-time Pro Bowler caught 81 of 122 targets for 777 yards and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in his return to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, so he still has some juice left as he heads into Year 14. Allen's fantasy upside is limited these days, though, especially if Pierce is active against Baltimore. RotoBaller has Allen ranked as the No. 62 fantasy WR.
Source: Locked on Colts - Jake Arthur
Source: Locked on Colts - Jake Arthur