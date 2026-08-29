Pete Crow-Armstrong Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Pete Crow-Armstrong helped his case in the NL MVP race with his performance against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-6 at the plate with three home runs and six RBI in the blowout win. This was the first three-homer game for PCA during his young career. He started the first inning with a bang when he took Andrew Abbott deep for a solo shot. It didn't take long for Crow-Armstrong to homer again as he got Abbott again in the second frame. In his finale, he connected on a three-run shot off reliever Tony Santillan in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old is slashing .282/.377/.567 with 36 homers, 89 RBI, and 32 stolen bases this season. He'll continue to battle with Shohei Ohtani for the MVP award during the final month of the season.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com