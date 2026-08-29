Luis Robert Jr. Gets Placed on Waivers
Luis Robert Jr. was placed on outright waivers on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Robert missed nearly three months of action due to a back injury. He hasn't been much of a help to the Mets this season, but he has been hot at the plate since August. He's slashing .286/.342/.557 with six home runs and 11 RBI across 79 plate appearances in August. Given his recent success, the Mets are trying to see if any other organization is willing to claim him and take on his remaining salary for the rest of the season. It's not unusual for non-contending teams to place expensive veterans on waivers to see if another organization will bite. His fantasy value has been on the rise this season, but it could drop if he remains in New York. The Mets have little incentive to play Robert down the stretch of the season.
Source: Anthony DiComo
Source: Anthony DiComo