Cooper Ingle Looks Like a Risky Stash Candidate
Cooper Ingle is struggling a bit in August at Triple-A Columbus, hitting just .239 with two homers and 10 RBI. The left-handed hitter had a stint with Cleveland earlier in the season but struggled hitting just 2-for-21 with two RBI in the big leagues. He's had a relatively tough month back at Columbus and is unlikely to be called up to Cleveland again this season with the Guardians already having the tandem of Austin Hedges and Patrick Bailey healthy at the catcher position. Ingle is the No. 5 prospect in the Cleveland organization and has a 55-grade hit tool. The Guardians have tried him a bit in the outfield but he is unlikely to stick there. Ingle looks to be more of a dynasty league play and makes for a risky addition in redraft leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball