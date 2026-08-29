Shohei Ohtani Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) won't make his scheduled start against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday that Ohtani won't pitch on Sunday or Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Noah Camras of SI.com reports. Ohtani didn't feel good coming off his bullpen session on Friday, so the Dodgers will take the cautious approach. He continues to deal with multiple injuries that have kept him off the mound since early July. There is no timetable for Ohtani's return to the mound, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to help them the rest of the way as a pitcher. The expectation is that the Dodgers will give an update on his status in the coming days.
Source: Noah Camras
Source: Noah Camras