George Lombard Jr. Exits with Knee Injury
George Lombard Jr. (knee) was removed to make an early exit during Saturday's doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. According to Gary Phillips, Lombard was pulled from this game due to right knee discomfort. Lombard appears to have tweaked his right knee during his plate appearance in the third inning. He finished the at-bat, but was replaced by Amed Rosario in the top of the fourth inning. Between the two games, Lombard went 1-for-5 at the plate with a single. He'll likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. For now, fantasy managers should consider Lombard as day-to-day until more information is known. Rosario could see additional playing time if Lombard is forced to miss time.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch