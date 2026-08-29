Luka Garza Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Luka Garza recorded 10 points and seven rebounds in 15:49 as Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Italy 78-76 on Friday in Tuzla, the country's first win over the Italians in six meetings. The 27-year-old shared the frontcourt with Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic, who carried the load with 25 points on 11-for-19 shooting and 14 rebounds. The result keeps Bosnia's 2027 World Cup hopes breathing, though it does little to move Garza's NBA outlook. Boston signed Mitchell Robinson to a three-year deal and extended Neemias Queta this offseason, dropping Garza to third in the center rotation after he averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. He stays off fantasy radars unless an injury opens the door ahead of him.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith