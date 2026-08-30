Jordan Poole Could See Reduced Role
Bennedict Mathurin to a two-year deal. The 24-year-old gets $16 million over two years and a player option in his new deal. The presence of Mathurin is going to significantly impact the rest of the Pelicans' rotation. The team will need to find minutes for Dejounte Murray, Jeremiah Fears, and Jordan Poole to all get playing time with Mathurin in the mix as well. Out of the bunch, Poole is likely going to lose the most playing time with Mathurin joining the team. Poole is coming off a disappointing season where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds across 39 games with the Pelicans this past season. He's probably the most inconsistent player of the bunch, so it wouldn't be shocking to see his minutes take a hit this upcoming season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN