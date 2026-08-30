Keenan Allen Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
Keenan Allen was arrested early Sunday morning with preliminary misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and DWI endangering a person, according to WTHR in Indianapolis. Allen has yet to be formally charged, but a police report and online jail records indicate the incident occurred in downtown Indianapolis around 1 a.m., though it was not reported until closer to 3 a.m. The 34-year-old Allen, who ranks 10th all-time among wide receivers in career receptions, recently signed a one-year deal with the Colts and is expected to see a significant role in his reunion with Shane Steichen, but fantasy managers will now need to think twice about where they are willing to select him in 2026 drafts, as the NFL does not need to wait for the legal process to play out before levying any suspension against him.
Source: WTHR
Source: WTHR