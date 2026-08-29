Saints Expected to Keep Spencer Rattler Despite Trade Interest
Spencer Rattler, but they expect to keep him on their 53-man roster, according to Jeremy Fowler. The former fifth-round pick will offer quality depth as the backup quarterback behind Tyler Shough. Rattler, 25, started the first eight games of the 2025 season before being benched for Shough. In those eight games, he completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 1,586 yards, eight passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also tallied 167 rushing yards, 18 sacks, and two lost fumbles. Rattler's mobility gave him occasional QB2 appeal in fantasy football, but for the most part, managers wanted no part of starting him. That will remain the case if he's thrust into action due to a Shough injury in 2026.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler