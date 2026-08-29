Joshua Dobbs Throws Two Touchdowns on Saturday, Secures QB2 Role in Detroit?
Joshua Dobbs put together a strong performance in his team's final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, completing 15 of 19 pass attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Dobbs was signed by Detroit midway through the summer after the surprise retirement of former Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The veteran Dobbs is competing with undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer for Detroit's QB2 job behind starter Jared Goff. However, Dobbs outplayed Altmyer on Saturday and may have solidified himself as the Lions' backup quarterback to open the year. Assuming he makes Detroit's 53-man roster, the Lions will be Dobbs' seventh team as he heads into his seventh NFL season. His last extended run of playing time came in 2023, when he threw for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across 13 games (12 starts) split between the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. As long as Goff remains healthy, Dobbs should not be on the radar of fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com