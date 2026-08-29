Cowboys Acquire Broderick Jones From Steelers

Aug 29, 2026, 8:32 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys have acquired offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Essentially, in return for Jones, the Steelers are moving up a round in the middle of the draft and also picking up a late Day 3 selection in the process. The 25-year-old tackle was a first-round pick out of Georgia in 2023. He played all 17 games in each of his first two seasons, but his participation total dropped to 11 games last year due to a season-ending neck injury. He had a career-worst 50.6 PFF run-blocking grade last year, but he also posted a career-best 59.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. Jones should offer impressive depth as the backup right tackle behind Terence Steele. He's heading into a contract year after Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option.--Andersen PickardSource: Jeremy Fowler