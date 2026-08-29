Jaguars Acquire Quinn Ewers From Dolphins
Quinn Ewers from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft, according to an announcement from both teams. Ewers, a University of Texas product, showed glimpses of promise during his rookie season last year. He made three starts at the end of the season, completing 67% of his pass attempts for 569 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also took six sacks across his final two games of the season. For Miami, this trade reaffirms the team's confidence in Malik Willis to start all 17 games this upcoming year. The move leaves Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski, who have a combined zero snaps in the NFL, to back up the 27-year-old. For the Jaguars, the trade strengthens their depth behind Trevor Lawrence. Having quarterback depth is important for a prospective playoff team like the Jags, and they evidently believe Ewers can at least keep them afloat if Lawrence misses any time. Ewers had limited action this preseason, going 1-for-8 on pass attempts with 27 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, and one sack.
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars