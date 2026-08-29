Trayveon Williams Making a Late Push for a Roster Spot in Detroit
Trayveon Williams strengthened his case to make Detroit's initial 53-man roster on Saturday, recording 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in his team's 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Williams finished the preseason strong, recording over 100 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns across Detroit's final two exhibition contests. The Lions have star running back Jahmyr Gibbs as their RB1, but the team's RB2 role is currently a bit unsettled with veteran back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) battling back and knee injuries. If Pacheco misses time to start the year, Williams could be in the mix with running backs Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki for playing time behind Gibbs in Detroit. The veteran Williams may be the most experienced back of the bunch, as he's appeared in 75 games across seven NFL seasons. In deeper fantasy leagues, Williams is a name to monitor as Detroit sets its 53-man roster in the coming weeks.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com