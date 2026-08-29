DJ Giddens' Preseason Touchdown Possibly Not Enough to Win Backup Job
DJ Giddens had two carries, eight rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown during Saturday's preseason contest against the Detroit Lions. He also tallied an eight-yard reception. It was a rewarding game for the second-year back, as the entire bench cleared out and celebrated with Giddens after he scored the first touchdown of his career. However, it may not have been enough to solidify him as the No. 2 running back behind Jonathan Taylor. His primary competition for the backup role is rookie Seth McGowan, who ended up tallying 25 scrimmage yards in the loss, bringing his preseason total to 74 yards. If Giddens somehow opens the regular season as the No. 2 back, he can be stashed in deeper fantasy leagues as a handcuff for Taylor. However, if he drops to third on the depth chart, he will become droppable in almost all leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller