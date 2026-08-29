Jacob Saylors Shines in Preseason Finale, Competing for RB2 Role in Detroit?
Jacob Saylors impressed in his team's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, recording 17 carries for 100 yards and two catches for 12 yards on four targets. Saylors appeared in 16 games for Detroit in 2025, but he recorded just two carries on the season. Entering 2026, star Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is firmly atop the team's depth chart at the position. However, RB2 favorite Isiah Pacheco's (back, knee) availability for the start of the season is currently in question as he battles back and knee injuries. As a result, Saylors looks to be competing with Sione Vaki and Trayveon Williams for an early-season role in the Detroit backfield. Saylors helped his case with a strong performance in the preseason, rushing for 187 yards on 31 carries across three games played. In deeper leagues, Saylors could be worth rostering until more is known about Pacheco's health.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com