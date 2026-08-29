Seth McGowan Likely Does Enough to Win the Backup Job
Seth McGowan rushed for 20 yards on five carries during Saturday's preseason contest against the Detroit Lions. He also had a five-yard reception in the loss. McGowan finished the preseason with 74 scrimmage yards across three games, and he might have done enough to win the backup job behind Jonathan Taylor. Entering the summer, the backup competition was between McGowan and DJ Giddens, a 2025 fifth-round pick who had 96 rushing yards last year. In addition to out-producing Giddens this preseason, McGowan is younger, although he has slightly lower draft capital as a seventh-round pick. It's important to note that both running backs are merely competing for a handcuff role here, as Jonathan Taylor is the undisputed every-down back in Indianapolis. Taylor was responsible for a whopping 86.6% of the Colts' running back carries last year, and he figures to achieve a similar mark in 2026. If McGowan is confirmed as Taylor's backup, he'll still be avoidable in shallower redraft leagues, and he'll be a mere stash in dynasty and deeper redraft formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller