Deep Backfield Could Actually Help Cam Skattebo in 2026
Cam Skattebo should open the 2026 season as the top option on the depth chart, and although the team has a very crowded backfield, the second-year ball-carrier should continue to produce in fantasy football. Skattebo was the overall RB7 from Weeks 2-8 last year before suffering multiple leg injuries, including a dislocated ankle. He's healthy now, but managers have grown concerned about the number of veteran running backs that surround him in the backfield. New York entered this year with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary, and they also recently added Najee Harris. Tracy could carve out some standalone fantasy value, but for the most part, we don't expect these ball-carriers to negatively impact Skattebo's outlook. In fact, having more depth could actually be helpful for Skattebo, as sharing some of the workload will allow him to stay fresh while he (theoretically) still gets on the field for the highest-leverage rushing attempts. Skattebo has an ADP of 42.9 and currently ranks as the RB22 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller