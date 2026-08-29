Michael Wilson's Price Tag Cooling Off After Breakout Season
Michael Wilson had an incredible breakout season in 2025 as he ranked as the overall WR10 in PPR leagues with 78 catches, 1,006 yards, and seven touchdowns. He was particularly dominant after Jacoby Brissett took over as quarterback, and he ranked as the overall WR2 in PPR leagues from Weeks 11- 18. Brissett will be the Cardinals' starter again in 2026, and while components of Arizona's offense look a little different, the top of the wide receiver room is quite similar. Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. round out the top of the depth chart, although it's worth noting that Harrison has been incredibly disappointing in his first two pro seasons. Therefore, Wilson should continue to be Brissett's favorite wide receiver, as well as his favorite target not named Trey McBride. Although Wilson is coming off such an incredible year, his price tag is treating him as somewhat of a mediocre player. He currently has an ADP of 93.7, which corresponds to the eighth round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 37th receiver off the board. Therefore, managers have a chance to draft him at a discount before the regular season gets underway.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller