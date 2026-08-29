Jalen Hurts Has Top-Five Upside Heading Into 2026 Season
Jalen Hurts has finished as the QB8 in fantasy football each of the last two seasons, but he has top-five upside heading into the 2026 campaign. The Eagles' offense is projected to improve this year under new coordinator Sean Mannion, and Hurts is one of several players who stand to benefit. For starters, the tush push is expected to remain a staple of Mannion's offense, leaving plenty of touchdown opportunities for Hurts. Meanwhile, he reportedly looks faster and is expected to run more in the new system, giving him additional volume and yardage in the rushing attack. Furthermore, Hurts only has 11 interceptions over his last two seasons, so his lack of turnovers should also help his fantasy stock. Even after five consecutive top-10 fantasy finishes, Hurts finds himself trending upward once again. He ranks as the overall QB3 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller