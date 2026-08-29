Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Nikola Jovic scored 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting in Serbia's 102-73 rout of Iceland on Friday in Group J of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The 23-year-old added three rebounds, two assists, and a plus-28 while outscoring Nikola Jokic, who finished with six points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. Serbia improved to 5-2 in Group J, but Jovic's bigger issue remains his NBA role. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 17.2 minutes across 47 games last season while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from deep. Miami reshaped its frontcourt around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Bobby Portis, while Pelle Larsson is also pushing for perimeter minutes. Jovic needs a cleaner shooting camp before becoming more than a watch-list name.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith