North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
Source: ESPN
Aug 30, 2026, 2:05 AM ETNorth Carolina's offense sputtered in 2025, but that was likely to change with former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino coming in as the offensive coordinator. The star of the offense was former Ohio State TE Jelani Thurman. Thurman caught four passes for 94 yards in his UNC debut. He was featured early in the game and in key situations in North Carolina's season-opening 15-10 win over TCU in Dublin, Ireland. TE is going to be a crapshoot in college. From what we saw in this game, Thurman should be added in all leagues. He looks like he will be a big piece of the offense after leading the Tar Heels in receptions and yards in the opener. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
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