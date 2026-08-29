Colston Loveland Has a Premium Price Tag in Fantasy Drafts
Colston Loveland should offer TE1 upside in fantasy football this season, but it will come at a high price. Loveland currently has an ADP of 40.8, which corresponds to the fourth round of drafts and makes him the third tight end off the board. Loveland had a slow start to his career, but he turned things around and impressed during the second half of his rookie season. From Weeks 9-18, he scored six touchdowns and ranked as the overall TE2 behind only Trey McBride. In addition to possessing raw talent, Loveland should continue to benefit from playing in an upward-trending system led by offensive mastermind Ben Johnson. As it stands, he ranks as the overall TE3 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings, which falls in line with his current ADP. He's priced appropriately, so while managers will have to make a significant investment in order to draft Loveland, it should pay off with a top-five finish in fantasy football.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller