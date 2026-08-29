Jaxon Smith-Njigba Worth the Investment in First Round of Fantasy Drafts
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fresh off a spectacular 2025 season in which he was named Offensive Player of the Year. He was in a tight race with Puka Nacua for the title of top-scoring fantasy receiver, and although those honors ultimately went to the Rams receiver, Smith-Njigba was still a fantasy league winner with 119 catches, 1,793 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. Heading into 2026, Smith-Njigba should continue to be viewed as an elite option at the wide receiver position. His price tag has adjusted to his remarkable year, but even at an ADP of 6.1, we'd still feel confident drafting the Seahawks' superstar. He has quarterback stability with Sam Darnold returning to feed him the football, and he has a legitimate chance to finish as the overall WR1 in fantasy leagues if Nacua ends up being suspended for his off-the-field actions. Smith-Njigba's current ADP makes him the third receiver off the board behind Nacua and Ja'Marr Chase. Fantasy football experts seem to agree with this price tag, as he checks in as the WR3 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026. You're not getting Smith-Njigba at a discount right now, but you're also not overpaying. He's a very talented, high-upside option in the middle of the first round.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller