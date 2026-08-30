Aug 30, 2026, 1:35 PM ET
Shane Van Gisbergen ran well throughout the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, but ultimately ended with an underwhelming finish of 28th. Van Gisbergen started the race from the sixth position, but quickly competed for the lead alongside Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, and eventually Kyle Larson throughout the first stage. Coming at the end of the first stage, Buescher and Larson were involved in a crash with Ryan Preece, and he passed everyone else to win the first stage and claim 10 stage points. In the second stage, Van Gisbergen fought for the lead in the stage's first couple of laps, but got shuffled back by the field midway through the stage. SVG tried to maneuver back to the front but fell short of earning stage points in the second stage, finishing 12th. In the stage break during the final stage, Van Gisbergen went to pit road and put himself further back in the pack. Over the course of the stage, Van Gisbergen kept recovering positions until he returned to the top 15, but a caution on lap 155 changed that. During this caution, SVG went back to pit road for fuel and tires and set himself further back in the field for the final restart. Despite fresher tires and fuel, Van Gisbergen could not make up many positions and was involved in the crash on the final lap, finishing 28th. This finish was not enough for Van Gisbergen to make the 2026 Chase for the Cup as he was 17 points short of obtaining the final Chase spot over Preece, who recovered from his crash at the end of the first stage to win.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com