Austin Cindric Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona

Aug 30, 2026, 1:36 PM ET
Team Penske's Austin Cindric finished in sixth position during Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 2 Ford began the race from the eighth position, and during the first stage, he steadily ran inside the top 10 without much issue. Cindric ultimately finished the first stage in 10th, earning one stage point. In the second stage, Cindric continued to run around the top 10 until he found his teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano midway through the stage. Cindric moved to the front with his teammates and competed for the lead until lap 93, when he fell back outside of the top 10. At the end of the second stage, Cindric failed to score stage points as he placed 13th. In the final stage, Cindric first started towards the back after pitting in the stage break, but he quietly ran around the top 15 and top 10 throughout the whole stage. Cindric went through the rest of the race without getting involved in any crashes and successfully avoided the one on the final lap to score a top-10 finish. This top-10 result was enough for Cindric to clinch a spot as the No. 15 seed in The Chase for 2026.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com