Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
John Konchar on Saturday, one day after acquiring him from Utah in the Josh Green trade. The move was expected, as Minnesota plans to stretch Konchar's $6.17 million expiring salary into roughly $2.06 million charges over three seasons to help finalize Jonathan Kuminga's two-year, $12.4 million deal. The 30-year-old split last season between Memphis and Utah, averaging 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 19.9 minutes across 56 games, including eight starts. Konchar should clear waivers Monday and hit unrestricted free agency, but his low-usage profile keeps him off fantasy radars wherever he lands. The fantasy angle is Kuminga, who is projected to compete for the starting power forward job alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert. Cody Williams, the other piece of the Utah trade, remains in Minnesota as reserve wing depth.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel