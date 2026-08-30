Stephen Curry Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Stephen Curry became extension-eligible Saturday and can sign a two-year deal worth up to $136.7 million before June 30, ESPN's Bobby Marks reports. The Over-38 rule caps any extension at two seasons, though Curry could pursue up to three years by waiting for free agency in 2027. The 38-year-old is owed roughly $62.5 million this season either way, so the fantasy question is workload, not money. Curry was limited to 43 games last season by various injuries, including a knee issue, but still averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 30.9 minutes. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) rehabbing season-ending injuries, Golden State's offense should lean heavily on Curry, Brandin Podziemski, and Kristaps Porzingis early. That keeps Curry's ceiling high, but his durability risk is just as obvious.
Source: Bobby Marks
Source: Bobby Marks