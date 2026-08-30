Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
JJ Wetherholt (wrist) on the 10-day injured list with right-wrist tendinitis and recalled infielder Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. It is the first time that Wetherholt will head to the IL while battling wrist issues of late. In his first year in the big leagues in 2026 with the Cards, Wetherholt has slashed .242/.343/.370 with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored across 130 games and 586 plate appearances. His wrist might have been bothering him for a while, though, as he has hit just .200 (19-for-95) with a .595 OPS, one homer, four doubles, seven RBI, 19 runs scored, two stolen bases, 15 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 25 games in August. Wetherholt has also hit just over the Mendoza Line (.201) with just four homers, four doubles, 12 RBI, five steals, 30 runs scored, 23 walks, and 31 strikeouts in 40 games in the second half. Perhaps a little break is what is needed so that he can finish his first MLB season strong in September. It is unclear if Wetherholt will be ready to return when his 10 days on the IL are up. He is currently rostered in over 90% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: St. Louis Cardinals
Source: St. Louis Cardinals