George Kittle Expected to Practice This Week
George Kittle (Achilles) is expected to practice this week. Despite recent reports suggesting that he might have had a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, he has not had any setbacks and has a legitimate chance to play in Week 1. Kittle is still working his way back from an Achilles tendon injury that happened on January 11. The veteran tight end has been working hard and is pushing to be available for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was activated from the active/PUP list last Sunday and is trending towards getting on the practice field this week. His status for Week 1 is still cloudy, but it sounds like Kittle won't miss much time to begin the season. Fantasy managers should continue to check for updates throughout the week on Kittle's status.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter