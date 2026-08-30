Gervon Dexter Traded to Falcons for Clark Phillips III and a Pick

Aug 30, 2026, 10:13 AM ET
The Chicago Bears have sent defensive tackle Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons in a trade for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dexter has appeared in 49 games for the Bears, starting all 17 contests in 2025 while recording a career-high six sacks. Phillips, who went in the fourth round of the same draft class, has appeared in 28 games for the Falcons, making only seven career starts and missing all but one game of the 2025 season with a triceps injury, and he will add depth to a thin Bears cornerback room. In Atlanta, Dexter will battle for a rotational role on the interior of the Falcons' 3-4 base defense, but neither player is expected to make an impact in IDP fantasy leagues.--Patrick McGrathSource: Adam Schefter