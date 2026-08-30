Lions Comfortable with Jacob Saylors as the No. 2 Running Back
Jacob Saylors has carried the ball only twice since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but he could open the season as the team's primary backup behind three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs. After trading away veteran David Montgomery, the Lions signed Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) to a one-year free agent deal, but with the former Chief dealing with back and knee injuries and his Week 1 availability up in the air, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Saturday that he'd be comfortable playing Saylors in that role if necessary, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I'm comfortable with those guys. And I just like the thought of having a guy in our system, think that's important. Knows our terminology, knows our guys, knows the protections. Just kind of knows it all, man. Understands our quarterback and how he thinks. I just think that's important." Saylors, who has seen the Lions' heaviest running back rush share in each of the past two preseasons, ran for 100 yards on 17 carries in Saturday's 25-16 win over the Colts, and he is now a player to pay attention to as a potentially critical handcuff to begin the 2026 season.
Source: Dave Birkett
Source: Dave Birkett