Bhayshul Tuten Offers Intriguing Upside
Bhayshul Tuten will get a chance to be the full-time lead back this upcoming season. The 23-year-old will get an opportunity to show that he can be the cornerstone option in the backfield. Recent reports have been saying that Tuten is being more active as a pass-catcher lately. A legit dual-threat back is a rarity in football, and fantasy managers shouldn't pass up an opportunity to possibly land one. The Jags have Chris Rodriguez Jr. and LeQuint Allen Jr. as backup options, but neither player has shown the same upside as Tuten. He's ranked as the No. 25 running back in Rotoballer's rankings and has a great chance to rise quickly.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference