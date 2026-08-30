Zavion Thomas Sets the Tone by Going 97 Yards on His First NFL Play
Zavion Thomas did not participate in the team's first two preseason outings as he dealt with minor knee soreness earlier in camp, but he wasted no time making his presence felt on Saturday night. Thomas got behind the defense with a double move on the first play of his NFL career and outraced everyone for a 97-yard touchdown to set the tone in a 24-15 win over the Titans. He would finish the night with five catches on five targets and a team-leading 140 yards to go with his game-opening score, showcasing his value as a potential third or fourth receiver in what projects to be a high-powered Chicago offense. The Bears have no lack of playmakers atop the depth chart with second-year pass-catchers Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland and former ninth overall pick Rome Odunze. Still, Thomas' unique skill set could lead to manufactured touches in a gadget role and a path to fantasy relevance. Landing outside of RotoBaller's top 300 players, he is not a player who needs to be targeted in 2026 drafts, but his early-season involvement should be monitored, with fantasy managers ready to make a waiver claim.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN