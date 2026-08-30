Jalon Daniels Wins Buccaneers Backup Job
Jalon Daniels as the backup quarterback behind Baker Mayfield, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. A true dual threat across his extended time at Kansas, Daniels ended his six-year collegiate career with 9,273 passing yards, 1,916 rushing yards, and 90 combined touchdowns. He began training camp as the fourth quarterback behind veteran Jake Browning and 2025 practice squader Connor Bazelak, but he has made plays throughout the summer and will begin his rookie season in the number two role.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport