Sean Tucker Makes 53-Man Roster
Sean Tucker has made the 53-man roster, according to Jenna Laine. Tucker was on the roster bubble, but the Bucs decided to keep him and his $3.5 million salary for the upcoming season. Instead, the Bucs have cut running back Josh Williams, which leaves Tucker as the third back in Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old is unlikely to have a huge role behind Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell. It seems that Tucker is good for one epic game per season to get fantasy managers hyped, but then he fails to capitalize on it. He remains a stash in dynasty formats, as he could be one injury away from getting consistent touches in the backfield. UPDATE: Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Tucker agreed to a new one-year deal with the Bucs on Sunday that includes $2.5 million guaranteed.
Source: Jenna Laine
Source: Jenna Laine