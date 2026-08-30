Bucky Irving Could Lose Goal-Line Touches
Bucky Irving could be in danger of losing touches with the news on Sunday. The Bucs have decided to cut Josh Williams and keep Sean Tucker on their 53-man roster. Tucker figures to serve as the third back behind Kenneth Gainwell, with Irving being the starter. Normally, Tucker's presence doesn't mean much outside of his one monster game per season. However, the Bucs tend to trust Tucker the most out of their backs in goal-line situations. His work in the red zone could be why the Bucs decided to keep him around. His presence will likely be a thorn in the side of Irving, but the 24-year-old should still offer RB2 value as the lead back in Tampa Bay.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference