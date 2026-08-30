Trevor Story Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Trevor Story (hernia) from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, according to The Boston Globe's Tim Healey. Story is immediately back in the team's starting lineup, starting at shortstop and batting eighth versus the division-rival New York Yankees and right-hander Will Warren in the series finale. The 33-year-old veteran is returning to the major-league roster for the first time since mid-May after having surgery to fix a sports hernia. Before his injury, the two-time All-Star was struggling with a .206/.244/.303 slash line, a .547 OPS, three home runs, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored, four stolen bases, eight walks, and 57 strikeouts across 41 games and 176 plate appearances. The 11-year veteran had a resurgent 2025 campaign in Beantown with 25 home runs, 96 RBI, and 31 stolen bases in 157 regular-season games, so fantasy managers should not be completely ignoring him because of his rough start to 2026. The BoSox will likely give him every chance to return as their starting shortstop, but he did go just 6-for-35 (.171) with 11 strikeouts in 10 games on his minor-league rehab assignment. Story is currently rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey