Tyler Reddick Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona

Aug 30, 2026, 1:37 PM ET
Tyler Reddick finished third in Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Reddick started the race from 17th, but did not have much of a presence in the race's first two stages as he remained towards the back or middle of the pack. The No. 45 Toyota driver scored zero stage points as he placed 32nd at the end of the first stage and 19th at the end of the second. The final stage towards the end is where Reddick started making progress on the pack and went to the top 10. Reddick then made moves to the front and started competing for the win in the closing laps alongside Zane Smith, Ryan Preece, and Carson Hocevar. After a lap 155 caution for Hocevar spinning and wrecking Erik Jones, Reddick moved into position for the race's final restart to fight for the win from fourth. Reddick continued to push Smith and, on the final lap, made a run for the lead, but got into Smith after he attempted to block Reddick, triggering a big multi-car wreck. Soon after the contact, the caution was called, and the race ended with Reddick in third, finishing behind Preece and Daniel Suarez. With his 11th top-5 finish of the season, Reddick passed Ty Gibbs in points and will be the No. 3 seed in The Chase for 2026.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com