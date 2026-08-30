Josh Jacobs Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Josh Jacobs has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jacobs was formally charged last week with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property stemming from his May arrest. He had originally been arrested and booked on five counts, including felony strangulation and suffocation, before prosecutors ultimately filed the two misdemeanors. Jacobs' legal team has said the allegations will be addressed in court. While on the exempt list, the 28-year-old cannot practice or attend games, and there is no set date for his return. The timing makes Green Bay's Sunday trade for former Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson even more notable. Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season, so there is a significant workload suddenly up for grabs. MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Johnson all become names to watch while Jacobs is unavailable.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter