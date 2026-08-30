Bengals Release Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson
Josh Johnson on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The end of the line could be coming for the 40-year-old journeyman QB who has spent time with the Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Cleveland Browns over the course of his 10 NFL seasons since being drafted in the fifth round by Tampa back in 2008 from the University of San Diego. If Johnson does latch on with another squad before the start of the 2026 campaign, he will merely be veteran QB depth with a path to a starting role very unlikely. He played in five games (two starts) with the Commanders last year and threw for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 54 passing attempts. Johnson has a 58.7% career completion percentage with 2,669 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions in 50 games (11 starts).
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter