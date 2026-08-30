Cardinals Acquire Tight End Hunter Long From the Jaguars
Hunter Long from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. It is unclear what the Cardinals sent to the Jaguars in return. With the move, Long will join a tight end room in Arizona that includes starter Trey McBride, one of the best pass-catching TEs in the NFL, Elijah Higgins, and Teagan Quitoriano. The 28-year-old former third-rounder by the Miami Dolphins in 2021 from Boston College has primarily been a blocking-first tight end in his five years in the NFL, accumulating just 20 catches on 29 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in 46 games played (eight starts) with the Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Jaguars. Long had his best season last year with Jacksonville, catching 12 of 17 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in nine regular-season games. He will have a better shot at playing time in Arizona, but Long is still a big long shot for fantasy relevance in 2026.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport