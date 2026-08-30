Dohnte Meyers Makes Bengals' Initial 53-Man Roster
Dohnte Meyers has made the team's initial 53-man roster, according to Charlie Clifford. Meyers came over from the CFL in January and kept making plays throughout his first NFL summer. He led Cincinnati with 11 catches for 121 yards in the preseason, including three grabs for 51 yards on the opening drive Friday against Philadelphia. That was his only series of the night. Meyers also got first-team work while Ja'Marr Chase was sidelined earlier in the week. The 26-year-old earned his NFL opportunity after catching 65 passes for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns for Saskatchewan last season and helping the Roughriders win the Grey Cup. Meyers is buried behind an established group led by Chase and Tee Higgins, so there isn't an obvious path to fantasy value right away. Still, his work on offense and in the return game was enough to turn a January futures signing into a spot on Cincinnati's 53.
Source: Charlie Clifford
Source: Charlie Clifford