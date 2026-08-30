Dillon Gabriel Set to Make Browns' 53-Man Roster
Dillon Gabriel is set to make the team's initial 53-man roster heading into the regular-season opener on Sept. 13, sources told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. After a strong training camp and preseason this summer, Gabriel has earned the QB3 role entering his second NFL season behind starter Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. After the Browns took the 25-year-old in the third round (94th overall) out of Oregon last April, he threw for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first 10 NFL games (six starts) before an injury opened the door for Sanders to close out the year as the Browns' starter. Cleveland could end up keeping four QBs on their initial roster, with the Browns hoping to keep rookie Taylen Green around because of his rushing upside. While Gabriel has looked good this summer, he struggled to do much down the field as a rookie, and his dynasty/keeper upside remains minimal.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler